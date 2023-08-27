Death Flash

4-panel-Comic by War and Peas: 1. Panel: A person is in a hospital bed while another person is sitting by their side. The person in bed says, "... and then Death flashed before my eyes." 2. Panel: Flashback: The Grim Reaper has spread his coat in front of the person from the bed and shows what he has on underneath like an exhibitionist. 3. Panel: The person says: "This is creepy." 4. Panel: Back to the hospital bed. The other person says, "You are so brave."

