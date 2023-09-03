Losersaurus

4-panel-comic: 1. Two dinosaurs bully another dinosaur and say, "Haha, check out the loser!" 2. The bullied dinosaur thinks, "Don'tlisten to them." 3. He looks up to the stars and continues thinking, "One day I'm going to be on display in a museum!" 4. The skeleton of that dinosaur is indeed in a museum. The display reads "Small-brained Losersaurus"

