Next Stop

4-panel-comic by War and Peas: 1. Panel: A small alien sits in a UFO and says, "Mommy, I have to pee." 2. Panel: Two taller aliens are standing next to it. One of them says, "We could stop here. Next rest stop is 2616 light years away." 3. Panel: The UFO is right next to Planet Earth. The aliens are looking at Earth. 4. Panel: They fly away. One of the adult aliens says, "Son, you're gonna have to hold it."

