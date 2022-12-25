Naughty Dad

By |

4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: Santa is just unloading presents when he he's surprised by a kid who enters the door. The kid asks: "Santa?" 2. The kid asks: "Why do you put that in Dad's stocking?" Santa is holding handcuffs and a kink whip in his hands just being about to put it in the stocking. 3. Santa gets nervous, saying: "Hohoho! Ehm, your father has been a VERY NAUGHTY BOY lately." 4. The kid starts crying: "Is he going back to prison?"

Become a patron of the arts here.