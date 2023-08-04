Let’s Go Party

4-panel-comic by War and Peas. 1. Ken shouts: "Come on, Barbie! Let's go party!" 2. Ken an Barbie sit in the car. The sun is shining. They're sweating. 3. Barbie says, "It's quite hot, isn't it?" Their faces are melting in the heat of the sun. 4. They've had an accident. Both faces have melted down. It's a horrible view.

Collab Comic with the wonderful people from Rewriting Extinction. Go check them out and support their cause.

