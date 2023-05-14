Potions

Funny 4 panel comic by War and Peas. 1. Panel: The beloved Slutty Witch is sitting in her potions shop reading a sexy book. 2. Panel: A guy comes in and says: "I'm looking for something to help me with my love life." 3. Panel: The witch points at a specific vial and says: "This will make you irresistible to rats." 4. Panel: The man reaches for the bottle and says: "Close enough."