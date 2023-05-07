Planet Dad

Funny 4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: A female scientist is standing on stage holding a presentation. She says: "New evidence has found a planet at the outskirts of our galaxy..." 2. Panel: She points at a planet on a scientific map: "... where all fathers who went out to get cigarettes were abducted and taken to." 3. Panel: She looks at the map lost in thought. 4. Panel: She clenches a fist and whispers: "I'm gonna find you, Dad."