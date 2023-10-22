Flatmates

4 panel comic by War and Peas. 1. Slutty Witch and her cat Lord Nibbles are sitting on the couch watching Friends. The witch says, "Sitcoms are so unrealistic." 2. "No one ever fights about the dishes... or laundry." 3. She looks at her cat angrily, "Or why ONE flatmate has to hock up their hairballs when the other one has a date!" 4. EARLIER: Slutty Witch is on the bed with a sexy vampire girl. They're about to have sex. Both look startled at something outside of the panel. They hear "ACK ACK" sounds. The vampire says, "Umm, is he okay?"

