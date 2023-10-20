Release Day: Salut la Terre

We couldn’t be happier to tell you that our new book “Salut la Terre” is out today in French!

It’s a world premier and we think this is an incredibly beautiful and funny book that everyone should read! It will be out – at some point – in English, too. So if you don’t speak French yourself and don’t know anyone to give the book to, you’ll have to be patient a little bit longer.

If you want to learn the Language of Love, this is perfect for you. It features some of your favorite characters from the War and Peas world and each comic strip is self-contained and completed. Find details and order links here.

We’re super happy that the book is nominated for the renowned Tournesol Prize!