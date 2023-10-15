Coffinmate

5 panel comic by War and Peas: 1. Slutty Witch has a date over. She points at a coffin and says, "And here's the coffin I share with my ex-boyfriend." 2. "He's a vampire so it's fine!" 3. "He sleeps during the day and I sleep at night." 4. "Rents are through the roof so it's pretty clever if you think about it." 5. The coffin opens and the vampire looks outside. He says, "I can scoot over if you guys want to get jiggy with it!"

