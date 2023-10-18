Ritual

Cartoon by War and Peas. A witch coven is surrounded a fire preparing a ritual. They're all naked. One witch is holding a big bowl of marshmallows and says, "Just because we're doing a ritual doesn't mean we can't roast marshmallows."

