New Evidence

4 Panel Comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: A female scientist is holding a presentation. She says: "New evidence suggests..." 2. Panel: Close-Up to her face: "that aliens are MUCH SEXIER than previously assumed." 3. Panel: She clicks with a pointer to the presentation screen and says: "By evidence I mean these illustrations I've been making in my free time." 4. The screen showing herself being held like a queen by two giant buff aliens. Their muscles are sweaty and they're standing on a giant pink planet.