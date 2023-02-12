Fall

By |

4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Witch standing at window looking out. She says: "It has begun. It's fall." 2. Her best friend, a fairy, is sitting on the floor doing her nails. She answers: "It's spring actually." 3. The witch continues to look out of the window: "No, it's fall. I can smell it." 4. She turns around and has clenched a fist: "The fall of the Patriarchy."