Crossword Santa

4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: A hand hovering over a crossword page: "Mmh. Let's see." 2. Panel: "House entrance with four letters." 3. Panel: "Starting with a D?" 4. Panel: Zoom Out. You can see it's Santa Claus doing the crossword. He's angry: "That not how you spell chimney!"