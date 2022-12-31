Hell is Just a Sauna

4 Panel Comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: Scenery over the clouds. An angel talking to God: "Heavenly father, it's time for your..." 2. Panel: "... ahem. Annual meeting with you know who." 3. Panel: God walks off saying: "Ah excellent. I'll get my flip flops." 4. Panel: God is now sitting with Satan in an underground hot tub playing cards. God says: "What a year." Satan answers: "Don't look at me. YOU made them."