Happy End

4 panel comic by War and Peas: 1. A masseuse massages a client and asks, "Would you like a happy ending?" 2. The client replies with a smile, "Yes, please." 3. The masseuse claps her hands and says, "Alright". 4. The client lies sobbing in the masseuse's lap. She reads out a book, "... and they lived happily ever after."

