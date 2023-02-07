Retail Wholesale

Running a small shop is hard work, so we want to make things easy for your museum shop, concept store, or pop-up boutique. War and Peas offers handmade and locally produced products at competitive prices. We fulfil bulk orders and offer free shipping on orders over $75. See our online shop with our full collection including art prints, apparel, enamel pins, artist-signed books and much more.

For everything you see here, we can create a special offer tailored to your store: https://warandpeas.com/shop/

Send us a message to hello@warandpeas.com.

To make things easier, we’ve created a B2B shop at faire.com with the some or our bestselling products. Faire offers exclusive discounts for resellers and a wide selection of locally produced pieces, making it easy for you to find original bespoke artwork for your shelves.