Comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: A person is frolicking through nature. He says, "Thank you bees! For all you do for us!" 2. He hugs a tree saying, "Thank you, trees! You beautiful saviors!" 3. He knees down to kiss a frog and says, "Thank you kind frog for–" 4. The person is dead. The frog has jumped into the water.

