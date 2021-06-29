The Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories to Save the World

We’re very happy to announce that we are part of the project REWRITING EXTINCTION and THE MOST IMPORTANT COMIC BOOK ON EARTH.

300 creators got together to write 150 stories and create 1 world-saving book. We wrote a story with film legend Richard Curtis. Also in it: Jane Goodall, Ricky Gervais, Taika Waititi, Cara Delevigne and many many more. Check out the full list of contributors here.

The plan is to create a campaign to raise money and awareness to tackle BOTH the climate and the biodiversity crisis. To support, check out these projects and consider making a donation. You can also start with pre-ordering THE MOST IMPORTANT COMIC BOOK ON EARTH which is an amazing story collection.

You can pre-order from anywhere: Your local book store, your favourite online book seller or your regional Amazon service.