Childhood Calling

By |

4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: A grown man with little hair walks down the street. He sees a tin can phone lying on the ground and says, "Oh boy, that must be my childhood calling!" 2. He holds the tin can phone next to his ear and asks: "Hello?" 3. Panel: A voice comes out of the phone and shouts: "You're wasting your life, you piece of shit!" 4. Two boys are standing on a roof top looking down. One of them says, "Wow, that one was easy." They look down at the man lying hunched on the ground, crying.