Bras

4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: Two mermaids meet under water. Their breasts are exposed. One of them says: "Whales are such pervs!" 2. Panel: She continues: "Starring at our boobs all the time!" A whale is looking confused. 3. Panel: The other mermaids says: "Time to cover them up!" 4. Panel: A starfish on a rock is looking at them happily but also nervous.