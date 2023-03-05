Dog Slaughter House

By |

Comic by Jonathan Kunz and Elizabeth Pich aka War and Peas 1. Panel: A man stands in front of a gloomy, run-down building. A sign reads: Dog Slaughter House. The man is startled and says, "Oh my god! That's awful!" 2. Panel: He turns around and says firmly, "I need to do something about this!" 3. Panel: The man stands in an office and shakes hands with another man who says, "The premise is officially yours now." On the table is a piece of paper reading: "Deed Registration". 4. Panel: Back on the premise: The man is now standing in front of a shiny palatial building with a neat front yard and fountain. A now clean sign still reads "Dog Slaughter House." The man is now happy and says, "Much better!"