Recycled

By |

4 panel comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: A man is sitting under a tree writing something in his notebook. The tree complains: "Oh, so you're enjoying my shade while writing on paper?" 2. Panel: The man starts to sweat and answers: "Uh... This is recycled paper!" 3. Panel: The tree is looking grim. 4. Panel: The tree is shouting: "Oh, so you're writing on paper with SPECKS OF HUMAN POOP IN IT???"

Become a patron of the arts here.