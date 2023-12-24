World Peace

6 panel comic by War and Peas. 1. The son is sitting at the desk writing a list. Dad comes in and asks, "Writing your note to Santa, ey Son?" 2. Son: "This year I'm asking for world peace." 3. Dad: "Now, Son. I thought you wanted that fire truck." 4. Dad: "Santa can only carry that much." 5. Son: "Mmh, okay." 6. On Christmas eve, Dad is watching TV and the son is playing with his fire truck. The TV screen reads "WAR EVERYWHERE!" Dad says: "This is all your fault."

