12 Years of War and Peas

According to Wikipedia, War and Peas is turning 12 today!

We are so happy to have made it this far … and far from stopping. War and Peas is our eternal project and this is made possible by our wonderful backers on Patreon. We are so grateful to be on this journey with you and to be able to make the world a little funnier with comics. A sincere thank you goes out to you. Our hearts are wide open.

Here’s to the next 12 years! Prost!

PS: Thanks to James Chapeskie for this congratulations message. If you haven’t heard of him yet, this video is recommended as an introduction to this exceptional artist.