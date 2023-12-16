Filthy

By |

6 panel comic by War and Peas: 1. A fig stands in the forest saying, "It's the time of year again." 2. "Where they're all trying to find the most beautiful tree." 3. "But they won't want a filthy tree." 4. A bird flies by. The tree shouts at the bird, "QUICK, shit on me!" 5. "Shit all you can on me!" The bird replies, "Fuckin' perv!" 6. The tree shouts, "My life depends on it!!"

This week’s comics is brought to you by our patrons over at Patreon!
Thank you so much – you make this happen!

Become a patron at Patreon!