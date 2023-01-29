Camping Trip

4 panel Comic by War and Peas 1. A giant toilet paper roll sits by the camping fire with friends. The roll says: "Thanks for bringing me to the camping trip, guys!" 2. One of the friends hugs him and says: "Of course, buddy! We love you!" 3. Another friend comes out of the bushes: "Hey guys, we're outta toilet paper." 4. Everybody looks at the giant toilet paper roll which looks back petrified.

