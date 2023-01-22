Mermaid’s Secret

4 panel Comic by War and Peas Panel 1: A mermaid sits on a rock in the ocean during sun set. A fish comes by and says: "Ariel, what are you doing up here, all by yourself?" Panel 2: She answers "I told you, not disturb me when I'm up here." Panel 3: The fish leaves. Panel 4: Ariel farts and looks relieved.