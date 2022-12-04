Satanic Spanking

By |

4 panel Comic by War and Peas 1. Panel: Someone standing in front the gates of hell. A demon stands at a desk with a big book. The person says: "I'm here for the satanic spanking." 2. The demon wears glasses and goes through the book. The demon says: "I don't see your name on the list." 3. Panel: The person gets closer and smirkingly says: "For Beelzebub's booty buffin'." The demon looks iritated, saying "Umm." 4. Panel: The person gets even closer, saying: "The demonic ass destruction." The demon at the phone: "Security."