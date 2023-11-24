Black Friday Death Cult – 20% Discount

Friends, Lovers and Comrades,

the capitalist death cult doesn’t stop at our door so we decided take part in the devilish Black Friday tradition. It’s a nice opportunity to get bespoke Christmas presents a bit cheaper, so we’re offering a 20% discount on everything from our shop.

Almost everything! Non-English books have a legally fixed price so we’re not allowed to sell them out cheaper. There’s also one last collab with the Wir sind die Toten dark lords (before they close their gates for good) where the discount doesn’t apply.

Use the code COMICLOVER to get 20% off on almost all things in our shop.

Before getting too much into details, here’s a run-down on our new stuff:

We have 100 signed copies of our just-released French book “Salut la Terre” here. This is probably the only batch we’ll sell ourselves!

The WSDT Collab is preorder-only – to ensure sustainable production. The screenprinting starts after the preorder has ended so everything will take a while. The design is based on one of our Love Letter poems!