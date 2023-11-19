Book Club

4 panel Comic by "War and Peas" 1. Panel: Ghosts sitting together at a book club. One ghost says, "This is my favorite novel. It's about a boy and a –" 2. Panel: The Ghostwriter Ghost is interrupting them, "Is the boy an axe murderer?" Answer: "No." 3. Panel: Ghostwriter Ghost: "Is there ANY axe murderer in the book?" Answer: "No." 4. Panel: Ghostwriter Ghost: "The it's probably trash."

