F*ck That Flower

Funny comic by War and Peas named "Fuck that flower" 1. Panel: A flower says: They always say "What a beautiful flower. Lovely flower." 2. Panel: She continues: But do you know what they never say? 3. Panel: She shouts: I want to fuck that flower so hard that [redacted text] 4. Panel: A bee approaches saying "I could offer respectful love-making." The flower shouts "FUCK OFF!"