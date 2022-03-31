💌 The LOVE LETTER SERVICE is starting 💌

When’s the last time you opened your mailbox and a love letter fell out into your hands?

Now you can get one every month, from us! We’re introducing a limited new tier on Patreon: 💌 The Love Letter 💌

The Love Letter is a monthly letter you will receive straight from our passion-plagued hands to yours. Each month, your letter will include:

A heartfelt note from us

from us An exclusive hologram sticker

Something magical (e.g. a postcard, a comic magnet, a sticker sheet)

All letters and goodies are unique and crafted especially for these letters. We are limiting our Love Letter to 100 patrons for the time being. As our patron, we’re telling you about it first, so you can get first dibs ✨✨

❤️ The very first Love Letter ships end of April 2022! ❤️

We also added an even more exclusive tier: ✨The VIP Love Letter✨

Besides everything from the above, we will emerge from out our shadowy coffins, with our pens in hand, sit down at our dusty desk and think of you. While we do, we will draw you a picture.

This is an original drawing. It will be signed and dedicated to you. Your monthly drawing is unique and it’s yours and yours alone. It will be placed in your love letter, with all other goodies and sent out to you. One day, it will surely be worth millions (think of it as a physical NFT) but we are trusting you not to sell our most valuable bequest, but instead cherish it forever.

This tier is limited to three (3) lucky souls.



Live, Laugh, Love!

Elizabeth and Jonathan

PS: In addition to your monthly love letter, you also get access to all other tiers, including weekly early comics, monthly hi-resolution art to download, print out & much more. We will also write your name on our ritual shrine using our blood.