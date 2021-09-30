WOKE

War and Peas - Woke - Rewriting Extinction - Jonathan Kunz and Elizabeth Pich

We made a comic with romcom legend Richard Curtis and Paul Goodenough from Rewriting Extinction!

Rewriting Extinction is a project with the goal to raise money and awareness for BOTH the climate and the biodiversity crisis. We’re honored to be included in “The Most Important Comic Book on Earth” which is a huge story collection of amazing cartoonists and celebrities. You can preorder it now!

War and Peas – Jonathan Kunz – Elizabeth Pich – Richard Curtis – Paul Goodenough – Portobello

FYI: Richard talked about our collab and his new project Make Your Money Matter with BBC News. Check it out :) :) 