We made a comic with romcom legend Richard Curtis and Paul Goodenough from Rewriting Extinction!

Rewriting Extinction is a project with the goal to raise money and awareness for BOTH the climate and the biodiversity crisis. We’re honored to be included in “The Most Important Comic Book on Earth” which is a huge story collection of amazing cartoonists and celebrities. You can preorder it now!

FYI: Richard talked about our collab and his new project Make Your Money Matter with BBC News. Check it out :) :)