Rewriting Extinction (again)

We are part of Rewriting Extinction, a campaign to raise money and awareness for 7 projects to tackle BOTH the climate and the biodiversity crisis. These projects are evidence-based, actionable, and ready to rollout in the next 12 months and will help stop species going extinct, once and for all.

Ricky Gervais, Taika Waititi, Cara Delevigne, Jane Goodall, Dinos & Comics and 300+ creators united to make a book. Remember the comic we made with Richard Curtis? It’s in there, too and you can preorder it now!