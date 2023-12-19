My glass frame has arrived broken – What now?

Your glass frame arrived broken? First of all: We are very sorry!

As we attach great importance to high quality, we use beautiful black matt coated aluminum frames with real glass. Unfortunately, this also makes our product susceptible to damage during transportation. Our shipping service provider DHL is responsible for such damage, but we would like to solve the problem together!

Here’s what to do:

Please keep the packaging as is, do not throw anything away. This is needed for us to file a claim with DHL. Take photos of the damaged frame and of the packaging and send them to hello@warandpeas.com If the print inside the frame is damaged too, please take a photo of that as well. Please be careful when taking the print out of the shattered glass! Wait. We’ll get back to you about a replacement frame.

Again, we are very sorry about the broken frame and we’ll do our best to solve the issue in time!

xoxo

Jonathan & Elizabeth