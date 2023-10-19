Fumetti spassosi per amanti scandalosi

Siamo molto felici che il nostro primo libro sia ora disponibile anche in italiano! La meravigliosa casa editrice Edizioni BD ha tradotto i nostri fumetti e ne è uscita una fantastica raccolta.

Potete trovare il libro qui:

Esempio di lettura:

Italian comic strip by War and Peas about dog and human relationship Italian comic strip by War and Peas about a wedding Italian comic strip by War and Peas about meditation