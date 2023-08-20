Defrosting

4-panel-comic by War and Peas named "Defrosting": 1. A robot stands in front of a cryo capsule with a person inside of it. He says, "Defrosting process started." 2. The person is now awake and says, "Show me my stock portfolio." 3. The robot shows him a graph and says "You're a billionaire, sir." 4. The robot holds up half a piece of toast and says, "But due to hyper-inflation you can now buy half a piece of toast."

