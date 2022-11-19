Christmas Gift Ideas!

Holiday season is around the corner and especially during this time, shipments often delay. That’s why we want to encourage you to order your gifts early!

You can learn more about our shipping prices and durations, right here.

Here’s some inspiration for your Chistmas gifts:

You’re looking for the perfect gift for a hopeless art student or philosophy major? Search no longer! We got you with this inspiring and positive Pencil Set.

We offer signed & dedicated copies of our book War and Peas – Funny Comics for Dirty Lovers. This means you can order the book and we will sign it, doodle a little original drawing and write in the name of your presentee. Also available in German!

Always a good idea: funny art prints. We’ve got framed options for every comic and if you want something very special, choose any comic from our website or social media and get a Special Request Print for your beloved one.

We also offer warm shirts and sweaters, a large variety of accessories and much more. To visit our store, click here.

Sincerely,

Jonathan and Elizabeth