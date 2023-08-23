Rewriting Extinction is a global campaign to raise money and awareness for both the climate and the biodiversity crisis through comics. The money is donated to specific projects that tackle biodiversity issues.

Our friend – the Emmy-nominated writer and producer Paul Goodenough – initiated the campaign and brings together personalities of different professions: Environmentalists, artists, authors, actors, filmmakers, musicians, drag performers and more. One of the biggest successes was the support of the World Land Trust purchasing the Laguna Grande Reserve in Guatemala. With the help of Rewriting Extinction. It’s estimated that Laguna Grande could provide habitat for some 619 species of bird, fish, mammal, reptile and amphibian.

We have been involved in the project since 2021 and have written comic stories with Richard Curtis and David Schneider. Some stories we created for Rewriting Extinction have been published in the The Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories to Save the World which was released on October 28th, 2021 by DK. It includes 120 stories and comics about the climate and the biodiversity crisis from over 300 contributors including people like Cara Delavingne, Ricky Gervais, Andy Serkis, Brian Azzarello and Taika Waititi.

Since the release of the book we have been publishing comic strips in collaboration with Rewriting Extinction several times, such as “Let’s Go Party” and “Get Along“.

Please visit the website and support the cause of Rewriting Extinction.