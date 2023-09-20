New Book Coming Out in October!

French speakers to the front!

Our new book Salut la Terre is coming!

We’re excited to announce our funniest book yet! Join us on a ridiculous journey to Earth, a fabulous planet on the verge of catastrophe. We’ll meet talking trees, sassy aliens, fish with a great musical career, and one hot momma-earth. It’s funny, it’s sad, it’s thought-provoking – it’s pure War and Peas. So, if you speak French, order now!

RELEASE DATE: October 20

PRE-ORDER ON AMAZON: Link

Pre-order the book at your local bookstore, to support brick and mortar stores. The conditions are the same!

Published in French by Les Requins Marteaux, an excellent publishing house from Bordeaux. We are proud to be part of their roster of authors!

If you are sad that the comic is only available in French, give it to your friend who always bragging about their French skills – and let them read it to you. Or learn French yourself – it’s sure to impress potential mates and employers. Or just wait until an international publisher picks it up – it may only take a few months – stay tuned.

En cliquant sur ce lien, tu trouveras notre communauté française sur Instagram.