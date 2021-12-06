Ant Stories

War and Peas - King Louies Lab – Guest Comic 4

Our friends from the King Louie’s Lab made some new guest strips for us! They mixed the War and Peas universe with their Ant Story and we really love the outcome!

And btw, their Ant Story book is out NOW! Go check out their Instagram Account!

War and Peas - King Louies Lab – Guest Comic 1War and Peas - King Louies Lab – Guest Comic 2

War and Peas - King Louies Lab – Guest Comic 3