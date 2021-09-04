WSDT X $WAP COLLAB

We’re super happy to announce a fashion collab with the infamous dark magic label WIR SIND DIE TOTEN. Get all infos about the products from our shop and make sure to get your shirt or hoodie before the collab ends.
Illustration by Skullcult :) :)
By warandpeass |
We’re super happy to announce a fashion collab with the infamous dark magic label WIR SIND DIE TOTEN. Get all infos about the products from our shop and make sure to get your shirt or hoodie before the collab ends.
Illustration by Skullcult :) :)
All prices incl. VAT.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.