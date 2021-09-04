WSDT X $WAP COLLAB

We’re super happy to announce a fashion collab with the infamous dark magic label WIR SIND DIE TOTEN. Get all infos about the products from our shop and make sure to get your shirt or hoodie before the collab ends.

Illustration by Skullcult :) :)