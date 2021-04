This cloud is the perfect companion. Stick it on your favorite jacket and let it watch over you as you go about your day. With it’s serene yet tight-lipped smile, it’s the perfect expression for when you simply don’t give any f*cks. We’re very sure, no one will mess with you when you wear this iron-clad cumulus.

HI-QUALITY ENAMEL

The pin is made of hi-quality enamel, with a metal base and robust coating, and is fastened with two butterfly locks.