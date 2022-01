We still have a few shirts & hoodies from the collab with fashion darklords Wir sind die Toten.

They come in different happy colors, are printed on high quality organic cotton and are super long lasting. In fact those might be the last pieces of clothes you’ll ever need.

So hurry up and get you and your loved ones some cozy & beautiful tops. Link to the shop: warandpeas.com/shop

Model: Phil Seremin, Prints of Persia