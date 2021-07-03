How to support us:

Hey!

Did you know that there are actually two people behind War and Peas? Jonathan and Elizabeth here and we want to talk about something very important to us.

While reading a comic strip only takes several seconds, it takes quite a long time to create it. We’re constantly thinking of new ideas, sketchbooks always with us, waking up in the middle of the night, furiously scribbling down our genius, only to find out the next morning it was a fart joke. After one of us has an idea, we discuss it and work on it for several interim stages before drawing it out. Our process can take several hours or days as we hone in, trying to get the joke just right (Yes, we’re pretty neurotic).

Speaking of time: We’ve been making War and Peas for over a decade now. In this era, we’ve created dozens of characters and hundreds of strips. There’s the powerful Slutty Witch unabashedly warding off howling wolves. A robot desperately in love with its creator. And the much-loved couple Bob & Bob, who have witnessed the sinking of the Titanic and seem to have lived forever (Tell us your secret).

We’ve published a book that has been released in four different languages and our comics are being translated on the good ol’ web into more than seven languages and we know it looks like quite a business. But here’s the thing: we don’t make a lot of money with publishing books or creating free content on social media. That’s why we are extremely thankful for the 318 people that support us on Patreon but that’s only 0.0022 % of our followers. Imagine if that group of supporters would grow from 0.0022 % to 0.1 %? Or even 1 %.

In this case, we could start projects that we always wanted to do but didn’t have the money or time. We’d be financially secured and this frees up time create more free content to make the world laugh.

If you think that this would be great, please consider supporting us. Patreon is a great possibility over the long haul and we publish early comics and insight to our process there weekly. On the other hand, a long-term subscription might not be for you. In this case, you can support us via a one-time donation. Thank you so much, cheers!

How to support us: