Has this ever happened to you? You’re in your favorite comic book store with your arms full of the latest hot-off-the-press books and it’s so heavy that all of the sudden they all fall down and then the store owner gets very angry and turns into the hulk and chases you down the street, during which you fall into an open manhole and are forced to live out your days underground in the sewage? Has this ever happened to you?! Then you need our bag.